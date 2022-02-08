Two women need medical treatment after house fire

At 10.56am on Sunday crews from March, Chatteris and Wisbech were called to the fire on Peyton Avenue in March.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a first-floor bedroom of a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet. Two female casualties required treatment for smoke inhalation and were left in the care of ambulance crews.

The crews returned to their stations by 1.45pm.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service