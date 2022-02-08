Two women need medical treatment after house fire
Two women needed medical treatment after a house fire yesterday (Sunday).
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 1:56 pm
At 10.56am on Sunday crews from March, Chatteris and Wisbech were called to the fire on Peyton Avenue in March.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a first-floor bedroom of a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet. Two female casualties required treatment for smoke inhalation and were left in the care of ambulance crews.
The crews returned to their stations by 1.45pm.
The cause of the fire was accidental.