A car crashed into a ditch by a Fenland road following a collision with a van.

The incident happened on Ramsey Road near Ramsey Forty Foot at about 8am today.

The road was closed following the incident.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “The collision, which involved a van and a car, resulted in the road being blocked.

“The car left the road and went into a small ditch. Recovery of both vehicles is underway.”

“No injuries have been reported.”