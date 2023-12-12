Mercedes driver assisting police with enquiries following collision with motorbike on Skaters Way

Two teenagers have been seriously injured following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Werrington last night (December 11).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at about 8.10pm in Skaters Way.

The two teenagers, who were on the motorbike, have been taken to hospital for further treatment.

The incident happened in Skaters Way

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The crash involved a red Yamaha motorcycle and a black Mercedes EQA.

“The motorcyclist and his pillion passenger, both in their teens, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The Mercedes driver, a man in his 30s who was uninjured, remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries.”

