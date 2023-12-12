News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Two teenagers seriously injured in collision involving Yamaha motorcycle and Mercedes car in Werrington, Peterborough

Mercedes driver assisting police with enquiries following collision with motorbike on Skaters Way
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 11:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers have been seriously injured following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Werrington last night (December 11).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at about 8.10pm in Skaters Way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two teenagers, who were on the motorbike, have been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Most Popular
The incident happened in Skaters WayThe incident happened in Skaters Way
The incident happened in Skaters Way

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The crash involved a red Yamaha motorcycle and a black Mercedes EQA.

“The motorcyclist and his pillion passenger, both in their teens, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The Mercedes driver, a man in his 30s who was uninjured, remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or believes they saw the vehicles in the lead up to what happened, is urged to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 473 of 11 December or call 101.

Related topics:MercedesWerringtonPeterboroughPoliceCambridgeshire Police