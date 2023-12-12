Two teenagers seriously injured in collision involving Yamaha motorcycle and Mercedes car in Werrington, Peterborough
Two teenagers have been seriously injured following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Werrington last night (December 11).
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at about 8.10pm in Skaters Way.
The two teenagers, who were on the motorbike, have been taken to hospital for further treatment.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The crash involved a red Yamaha motorcycle and a black Mercedes EQA.
“The motorcyclist and his pillion passenger, both in their teens, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The Mercedes driver, a man in his 30s who was uninjured, remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or believes they saw the vehicles in the lead up to what happened, is urged to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 473 of 11 December or call 101.