Two taken to hospital following Guyhin crash
Two people were taken to hospital following a crash at Guyhirn.
The crash happened yesterday (February 5), and involved a Vauxhall car.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The Fenland Response Team, Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team, Cambs Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service attended a two vehicle Road Traffic Collison at Selwyn Corner, Guyhirn.
“One vehicle had left the road and ended up on top of the River bank.
“Two persons have been taken to hospital for checks. Enquiries continue into this collision.”
Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help their investigation.
Anyone with information should all 101 and quote CAD 327 of 05.02.24