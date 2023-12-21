Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two people were taken to hospital after emergency services received reports of a car in a ditch on a Fenland road.

The incident happened yesterday (Thursday) on French Drove, Thorney. The road was shut while emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 2.50pm yesterday to French Drove, Thorney with reports of a vehicle in a ditch. Two people were taken to hospital, injuries not thought to be serious.”