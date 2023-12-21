Two taken to hospital after car found in ditch on Thorney road
Police closed B1167 French Drove following incident
Two people were taken to hospital after emergency services received reports of a car in a ditch on a Fenland road.
The incident happened yesterday (Thursday) on French Drove, Thorney. The road was shut while emergency services worked at the scene.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 2.50pm yesterday to French Drove, Thorney with reports of a vehicle in a ditch. Two people were taken to hospital, injuries not thought to be serious.”