News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Two taken to hospital after car found in ditch on Thorney road

Police closed B1167 French Drove following incident
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two people were taken to hospital after emergency services received reports of a car in a ditch on a Fenland road.

The incident happened yesterday (Thursday) on French Drove, Thorney. The road was shut while emergency services worked at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 2.50pm yesterday to French Drove, Thorney with reports of a vehicle in a ditch. Two people were taken to hospital, injuries not thought to be serious.”

Related topics:Cambridgeshire Police