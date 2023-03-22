Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a crash on the A16 near Peterborough left two people with serious injuries.

A blue Renault Clio travelling north collided with a black BMW 1 Series travelling in the opposite direction at about 8.20pm on Friday (17 March), at Car Dyke Bridge on the A16, near Eye.

A passenger in the Clio, a 19-year-old man from Hertfordshire, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge suffering from serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A 27-year-old woman from Littlehampton, West Sussex, who was driving the 1 Series, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital also suffering from serious injuries.

The driver of the Clio, a 19-year-old man from Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries, as was a second passenger in the Clio with minor injuries.

Sergeant Stephen Andrews, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said they were looking for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to help the investigation. He said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the Clio or the 1 Series in the build-up to the collision.

“Also, if anyone has dashcam footage of either car driving on the A16 before the crash, then we would like to see that.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should tell us about it through the force website using reference CC-17032023-0533.