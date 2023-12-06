Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been seriously injured in a collision on the A15 between Werrington and Glinton.

The road has been closed by police while emergency services work at the scene of the crash.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 2.48pm to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A15 between Glinton and Werrington.

The A15 has been closed following the crash