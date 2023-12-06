Two people seriously hurt in collision on A15 near Peterborough
A15 closed between Werrington and Glinton
Two people have been seriously injured in a collision on the A15 between Werrington and Glinton.
The road has been closed by police while emergency services work at the scene of the crash.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 2.48pm to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A15 between Glinton and Werrington.
“Officers and paramedics are currently at the scene. It initially appears that two people have serious, but not life threatening injuries. The road has been closed and we advise people to avoid the area.”