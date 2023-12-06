News you can trust since 1948
Two people seriously hurt in collision on A15 near Peterborough

A15 closed between Werrington and Glinton
By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:42 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 15:42 GMT
Two people have been seriously injured in a collision on the A15 between Werrington and Glinton.

The road has been closed by police while emergency services work at the scene of the crash.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 2.48pm to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A15 between Glinton and Werrington.

The A15 has been closed following the crash

“Officers and paramedics are currently at the scene. It initially appears that two people have serious, but not life threatening injuries. The road has been closed and we advise people to avoid the area.”

