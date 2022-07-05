Police are appealing for information after two people died in a collision near Stamford at the weekend.

Just before 3.30pm on Sunday (3 July) officers received reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a white Mercedes A180. The vehicle was travelling along Carlby Road in Braceborough and collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 77-year-old female, sadly died at the scene. The passenger, an 80-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly passed away.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police who are investigating the incident are now appealing for dashcam footage and any other information that can assist in their enquiries. Anyone with information can contact Lincolnshire police by calling 101 quoting incident 287 of 3 July.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 287 of 3 July in the subject line.