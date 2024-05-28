Two people killed in collision on A16 at Spalding, with young girl seriously hurt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Incident involved Toyota Auris, Vauxhall Meriva and a Volvo lorry

Two people have been killed in a collision in the A16 at Spalding, police have confirmed.

A young girl and a woman in her 50s were also seriously injured in the crash, that happened on Monday (May 27).

Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called at 12.31pm to reports of several vehicles being involved in a collision on the A16. The exact location is directly opposite Pinchbeck, not far from West Marsh Road and the roundabout that links to the B1180. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“The incident involved a black Toyota Auris, a white Volvo lorry, and a black Vauxhall Meriva.

“The driver of the Auris, a man in his 50s, was sadly killed as a result of the collision. A female passenger in the car, also aged in her 50s, has been seriously injured and is currently being treated in hospital.

“The driver of the Vauxhall Meriva, a woman in her 30s, was also sadly killed. Two young girls were travelling in the car with her and one of them is seriously injured, the other is not thought to have been seriously hurt. Both have been taken to hospital.

“The male driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, received minor injuries.”

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone who has any information or dashcam footage that could assist the enquiry to get in touch.