Two drivers taken to hospital after crash involving Audi and Citroen in Deeping
Crash happened at 7am today (Wednesday)
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a collision in Deeping today.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A1175, Stamford Road, West Deeping, at 6.59am today.
Lincolnshire Police said a male driver and a female driver have been taken to hospital to be treated – although there is no information on the severity of their injuries.