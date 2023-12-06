News you can trust since 1948
Two drivers taken to hospital after crash involving Audi and Citroen in Deeping

Crash happened at 7am today (Wednesday)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:07 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:07 GMT
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a collision in Deeping today.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A1175, Stamford Road, West Deeping, at 6.59am today.

The collision involved an Audi and a Citroen.

Lincolnshire Police said a male driver and a female driver have been taken to hospital to be treated – although there is no information on the severity of their injuries.

