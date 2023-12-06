Two drivers taken to hospital after crash involving Audi and Citroen in Deeping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a collision in Deeping today.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A1175, Stamford Road, West Deeping, at 6.59am today.

The collision involved an Audi and a Citroen.

