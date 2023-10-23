Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police found two bodies at a home in Peterborough.

The discovery was made on Friday afternoon in Ringwood, Bretton.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.24pm on Friday afternoon (20 October) with concerns for the occupants at an address in Ringwood, Bretton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...