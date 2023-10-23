News you can trust since 1948
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:10 BST
Police found two bodies at a home in Peterborough.

The discovery was made on Friday afternoon in Ringwood, Bretton.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.24pm on Friday afternoon (20 October) with concerns for the occupants at an address in Ringwood, Bretton.

“Police forced entry to the property and found the two occupants deceased. The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”

