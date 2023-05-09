Two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of arson after a series of attacks in Bretton on Sunday morning.

One has since been released without charge but a second remains on bail.

First, at around 6:30am open space at Hudds Meadow was targeted. Police were then called at 7am with reports of a fire at Peterborough Lions Rugby Club.

The third incident saw a family forced to flee the flat in Barnstock. The family- which includes three children- were able to get out safely before crews arrived and no one was injured.

Police are appealing for any residents with information about any of the incidents to come forward.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 7am with reports of a fire at Peterborough Lions rugby club. This was dealt with by the fire service.

“We then received a further call at about 8.08am to a flat fire in Barnstock. People had to be evacuated but no one was injured.

“There was also a small pile rubbish near here but no damage caused.

“As a result of inquiries two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicious of arson. One has since been released with no further action and the other has been released on bail until August 7.

“We would encourage anyone with information to contact us on 101 or webchat.”

A Cambs Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to fires in the Bretton area on Sunday morning.

“The first was at around 6.30am. Firefighters attended a fire in the open on Hudds Meadow in North Bretton. They extinguished the fire and returned to their stations by 7.30am.

“The crews were then called to a fire on Barnstock at just after 8am. They arrived to find a fire involving a flat, with the occupants already evacuated. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan. They returned to their stations by 10.30am.

