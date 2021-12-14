Tributes to much loved Peterborough woman who died in collision at weekend

Elizabeth Telford

Police were called to the New Cut at 10.23am on Sunday (12 December) with reports of a collision involving a Nissan Elgrand and a Citroen C1.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the Citroen, 66-year-old Elizabeth Telford from Wainwright, Werrington, Peterborough, died at the scene.

Elizabeth’s family and friends have released a photograph of her and said: “We are deeply saddened by Elizabeth’s untimely passing, she will be sorely missed.

“She was a caring daughter, partner and sister and a helpful and considerate friend”.

The driver of the Nissan, a 38-year-old man from the Spalding area, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries where he remains.

A passenger from the Nissan was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.