Tributes to much loved Peterborough woman who died in collision at weekend
Family and friends of a Peterborough woman who died in a collisionat the weekend.
Police were called to the New Cut at 10.23am on Sunday (12 December) with reports of a collision involving a Nissan Elgrand and a Citroen C1.
Emergency services attended but the driver of the Citroen, 66-year-old Elizabeth Telford from Wainwright, Werrington, Peterborough, died at the scene.
Elizabeth’s family and friends have released a photograph of her and said: “We are deeply saddened by Elizabeth’s untimely passing, she will be sorely missed.
“She was a caring daughter, partner and sister and a helpful and considerate friend”.
The driver of the Nissan, a 38-year-old man from the Spalding area, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries where he remains.
A passenger from the Nissan was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101 quoting incident 181 of 12 December.
