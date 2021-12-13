66-year-old woman dies and two people seriously injured after fatal collision near Peterborough

Scene of the incident at New Cut, Thorney.

Police were called to the New Cut in Thorney at 10.23am with reports of a collision involving a Nissan Elgrand and a Citroen C1.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the Citroen, a 66-year-old woman from Peterborough, died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 38-year-old man from the Spalding area, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scene of the incident at New Cut, Thorney.

A passenger from the Nissan was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101 quoting incident 181 of 12 December.