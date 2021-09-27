Tributes to much loved Peterborough dad of two killed in collision

Dean and family

Dean Ryan (31) died in the two vehicle collision on London Road, which happened just before 8pm last night.

In tribute his family said: “Dean was a well-known, lovable character. He was husband to Laura and Father to Summer and Hugo who were his world.

“He will be truly missed and never forgotten.”

Dean, of Saxonbury Road, was driving a red Mercedes CLA220, which collided with a silver VW Polo.

Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Polo was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.