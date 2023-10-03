News you can trust since 1948
Tributes paid to former councillor with ‘heart of gold’

Councillors and council officers stood in silence yesterday afternoon (2 October) as they paid tribute to a former member who has passed away.
By Fenland CouncilContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:21 BST- 2 min read
A minute’s silence was held at Full Council in memory of Paul (Pop) Jolley, a former local member for Manea, whose goal was to always “get things done”.

The civic flag has been lowered at Fenland District Council offices at Fenland Hall, March, as a mark of respect since he passed away on Sunday, 24 September.

The flag was raised to full mast during the council meeting and then lowered again to half-mast where it will remain until after Mr Jolley’s funeral.

Speaking at Full Council, Chairman Nick Meekins said: “I begin my announcements today with sad news about the recent passing of former councillor Paul Jolley on 24 September.

“Paul, or Pop as he was known, was an elected member of Fenland District Council between 1990 and 2004 and then again between 2011 and 2014.

"During his time with the Council, Pop served on various committees including Community, Housing and Property and Policy and Resources as well as the Leisure Services Board. He was also the local member for Manea and his goal was to ‘get things done’.

“He is remembered as someone who was always willing to help, who enjoyed supporting good causes and who had a heart of gold.”

A local farmer, Mr Jolley was first elected to Fenland District Council in 1990.

In 2004, he took a break from politics but regained his Fenland seat when he was re-elected in 2011. He also accepted a role on the Council’s Cabinet as Portfolio Holder for the Environment before becoming Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Tourism and Markets in 2012.

Mr Jolley also served as a parish councillor for Wimblington, where he will be remembered for his tireless work for the village, in particular the setting up of Parkfield playing field.

