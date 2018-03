Travellers who set up an illegal encampment at the car park of a sports and community centre in Peterborough have been moved on by police.

Active Hampton in Beaumont Way, Hampton Hargate, which is run by the Hampton Community Sports Association, had been closed due to the presence of the travellers.

But a Peterborough City Council spokesman said they were moved on by police on Tuesday.

