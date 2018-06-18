Young motorcyclist dies in crash on Cambridgeshire road

A young man has died in a motorcycle crash in Cambridgeshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision on the A141 in Soham yesterday (18 June).

The incident happened at around 5.30pm when a motorcyclist, traveling on the south carriageway, left the road and collided with a fence and bushes.

Sadly the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.