Works to build new roundabout at junction of Oxney Road and Newark Road to begin

Works to improve a busy junction in the Eastern Industries area of the city are due to start shortly.

Works at the junction of Newark Road and Oxney Road are programmed to start on Monday, October 2 with a seven-week build programme.

The project is one of a package of four schemes that will make highway improvements in the Eastern Industries (Fengate) area of the city.

The junction is often subject to high levels of congestion, especially during peak hours.

Included in the project is the construction of a mini roundabout at the Oxney Road, Newark Road junction, a new uncontrolled pedestrian crossing on Newark Road and the removal of the signal controlled pedestrian crossing on Oxney Road to be replaced with two zebra crossings, one to the east and one to the west of the new mini roundabout.

The project is being funded by the Combined Peterborough and Cambridgeshire authority (CPCA) and is part of a broader £6.6m package of works.

Other areas to benefit from the funding include the signalised junction of Edgerly Drain Road and Storeys Bar Road and the already completed improvements at Junction 7 of Frank Perkins Parkway and the Oxney Road Sainsburys roundabout.

Diversions will be in place throughout the construction of the scheme and will be signed on site.

Motorists travelling in the area are encouraged to plan journeys in advance and look out for travel updates.