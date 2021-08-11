Works on Peterborough footbridge ongoing to correct ‘wobble’

Footbridge over the Paston Parkway, near Manor Drive - which is being repaired.

A temporary lane reduction is in place at the site of the footbridge that spans across the Paston Parkway, close to Manor Drive.

The bridge is supported by two large metal columns but these need to be reinforced after it was found to have a slight wobble.

The work began in July and is expected to last until November.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The works started on the 23 July and the programme is for 18 weeks completing late Nov.