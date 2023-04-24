Work has started on patching up the A605 at Stanground after complaints over ‘absolutely lethal’ state of the road.

The Cardea by-pass, near the Ikea roundabout was described as ‘a disgrace’ by Stanground South ward councillor Chris Harper, owing to the number of potholes littered along the carriageway. He said work was needed along the entire length of the A605 Cardea Bypass from the Cardea Roundabout along to the Amazon Roundabout.

He said the carriageway had a ‘disgraceful and downright dangerous road surface’, saying: “It is just a matter of time before we see a serious if not fatal accident on this road either because drivers are having to swerve around deep potholes, or they lose control when they hit one and suffer a blowout and it’s time for action and for this issue to receive serious attention.”

Roundabout repairs near Amazon in Cardea.

Persimmon Homes, who still manage the carriageway, pledged to start work to fill some of the potholes last week – work which has now begun.

The spokesperson said: “We organised some immediate patching repairs on the A605 in response to the issues raised by local councillors. These works were carried out by Peterborough City Council.

