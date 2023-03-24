Work on the new footbridge over the A1260 Nene Parkway in Longthorpe has been completed.

The new bridge is part of a £8.1 million project centered around junction 15 of the parkway and has been designed to reduce congestion and offer improved walking and cycling routes.

The bridge will open to the public on Monday (March 27).

The new Longthorpe footbridge over the Nene Parkway.

The wider project has been funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and has helped facilitate a new third northbound lane between Junction 33 (Longthorpe Parkway) and Junction 15 (Thorpe Wood roundabout) of the Nene Parkway.

A new three-lane circulatory on Junction 15 between the A1260 Nene Parkway approach and the Bretton Way exit will also be created.

Councillor Marco Cereste, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Planning, Housing and Transport, said: “The new bridge looks fantastic, it’s certainly an upgrade on its predecessor and we’re confident cyclists and pedestrians will enjoy using it.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in this project for their hard work over the past year.

Staff from Milestone Infrastructure with City Councillors Marco Cereste and Lynne Ayres.

“The remaining highway works at Junction 15 are progressing well and due to be completed this spring, with carriageway resurfacing to take place shortly.

“We are fully committed to improving our highways network to help ensure we have the right infrastructure in place as our city continues to grow.