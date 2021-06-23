Wife pays tribute to her “soulmate and best friend” killed in collision

The collision between a grey Mercedes C220, a grey Audi A4 and a Blue Ford Galaxy, which was parked with no-one inside, on Elm Road, March, happened at about 6am on Friday (18 June).

The driver of the Audi, Lucan Vaughan, 42, of Russell Avenue, March, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In tribute, Lucan’s wife said: “I had the honour of being married to Lucan for the past nine and a half years and we had been together for 17.

“I am absolutely heartbroken to think that I have lost my soulmate and best friend in such a cruel and unfair way.

“Lucan was the kindest person you could ever be lucky enough to meet.”

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s from March, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains at Addenbrooke’s hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A passenger from the Mercedes suffered slight injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Lucan’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.