Whittlesey’s market, library, leisure centre and sports facilities are in line for improvement as the Fenland town’s bid for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) funding progresses.

The town is also one step closer to building a relief road which will alleviate traffic passing through it on the A605.

CPCA’s board, which includes Peterborough and Fenland council leaders, agreed unanimously at their latest meeting to approve recommendations for both projects.

Whittlesey's library could benefit from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority funding

These were to grant FDC £260,000 towards the relief road project and £195,000 towards the town’s various improvements – although this latter sum remains subject to approval from CPCA’s programme audit and risk committee.

To gain it, the council must match the money CPCA puts in as well as confirm the output for each of its four ‘mini-projects’ which include improvements to its market place and basketball, netball and tennis facilities.

FDC also wants to create a Heritage Library display and upgrade the Manor Leisure Centre's solar panels.

Money towards the relief road project is, meanwhile, secured – but this remains further from completion.

FDC’s next step is to draw up a business case showing the need for public sector funding to build the road, which is currently proposed between Coates and the Morrisons/Cardea Roundabout in Peterborough.

This would reduce HGV congestion on residential routes, as well as improve air quality and road surfaces, according to the town’s masterplan.

At the same meeting, the CPCA’s board also voted unanimously to approve £3,441,880 for the construction of the A1260 Nene Parkway.