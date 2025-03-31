Whittlesey road reopens after reconstruction following subsidence and cracks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The road closure on Ralph Butcher Causeway will remain in place.

A major scheme to reconstruct and resurface a road in Whittlesey has been completed.

Benwick Road has been closed since November 25 but has now reopened. The road was originally planned to reopen in February but the process was delayed by challenging ground conditions and a burst water main.

The emergency lane closure on Ralph Butcher Causeway, due to cracking in the road, will remain in place though.

Benwick Road, Whittlesey.

A statement from Cambridgeshire County Council said: “Carriageway reconstruction work at Benwick Road, Whittlesey is complete. A burst water main had caused delays to the original schedule, however, this is now resolved. The works have been completed and the road is now fully reopen.

"The emergency lane closure on Ralph Butcher Causeway, due to cracking in the road, remains in place. Work on the design options for the required remedial work continues.

“We still plan to start work on site in May, subject to the necessary approvals, and it is anticipated the remedial work would be completed in September.

“We will share more details on the programme once we have the full details from our contractor, Jones Bros. It remains the case that the work will be carried out and completed under a lane closure. A full road closure will not be required.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”