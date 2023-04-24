WATCH: Crane fire at Whittlesey causes A605 to be closed 'for most of the day'

A crane fire in Whittlesey has led to a main road to be closed for most of the day.

The fire started on the A605 Peterborough Road this morning in the town, and the road is now closed in both directions. Emergency services have urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video shows an Ainscough crane parked on the side of the road, with flames and black smoke billowing into the air. Long queues have formed in the area as a result.

The crane on fire. Pic: Angela Brunning

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe are currently at an incident on the A605 near Whittlesey involving a fuel spillage. The road is likely to be closed for most of the day so please seek alternative routes.

"Crews arrived to find a mobile crane on fire in close proximity to houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire.

“There were no casualties.

The crane on fire. Picture and video: Jordan Ayres

“The road is likely to be closed for some time due to a fuel spillage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cause of the fire was accidental.

“One crew remains in attendance.”

A Cambridgeshire Police We were called by the fire service advising us that there was a crane is on fire at Peterborough Road, Whittlesey at about 7.54am today (24 April). There has also been an oil spillage.

Mobile crane cab fire on A605 near Whittlesey flyover

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The A605 remains closed at the Ralph Butchers causeway towards Whittlesey while recovery takes place.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Ainscough Cranes for more details.

More follows...

Mobile crane cab fire on A605 near Whittlesey flyover

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad