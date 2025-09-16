Warning to drivers as crews continue to tackle lorry fire on A1 near Peterborough
At just after 4pm, the A1 northbound between Buckden and Brampton was closed due to a lorry fire with emergency services on the scene.
The lorry has since been moved to a safe place away from the carriageway but, due to high winds, crews have been unable to unload the trailer to check for hotspots. Therefore, drivers have been advised that they will likely still see smoke around the Buckden area.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are continuing to work to extinguish the fire in this lorry trailer following our initial response to the incident on the A1 Northbound near Buckden yesterday afternoon (September 15).
“A water relay has now been set up to assist with the water supply.
“The contents of the trailer cannot be unloaded due to the wind we are still experiencing in the county, but crews are working to keep the fire under control and the area safe.”