Motorists are being warned over major works taking place at a busy Peterborough junction this weekend.

The A1 roundabout (junction 17) and A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound will be partially closed from Friday evening (July 11) until Monday morning (July 14) for National Highways works to the south bridge.

Drivers have been warned that this is likely to lead to long delays on the Fletton Parkway while the works are taking place.

Diversions are being signposted, but motorists are being encouraged to find alternative routes if possible.

The works are due to start at 9pm on Friday, July 11, and finish at 6am on Monday, July 14.