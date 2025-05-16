War of words erupts between Peterborough's MPs and Combined Authority mayor over asylum refuge use of Dragonfly Hotel

Politicians in forthright exchange of letters

A war of words has broken out between Peterborough politicians over the use of the city’s Dragonfly Hotel as a refuge for asylum seekers

It has been sparked by a letter from the newly-elected mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough calling for an urgent meeting with the city’s MPs to look at ways to end the use of the Dragonfly Hotel as a refuge for asylum seekers.

Paul Bristow points to his campaign two years ago to ensure the Great Northern Hotel in Peterborough was stood down as an asylum seekers refuge as a guide to securing the same result for the Dragonfly Hotel at Thorpe Meadows.

A war of words over the use of Peterborough's Dragonfly Hotel as a refuge for asylum seekers has broken out between Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, top, left, North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling, below, left, and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority mayor Paul Bristow, right.

However, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling, while agreeing all politicians should work together, say the previous Conservative government is to blame for asylum seekers needing to be placed into hotels.

The two say they are already battling to get the Government to ‘stand down the Dragonfly Hotel as a refuge after up to 146 asylum seekers were moved in late last year.

In his letter, Mr Bristow asks: “Given my success in having the Great Northern Hotel stood down, and recognising the government’s view of mayors as convenors on local issues, will you meet with me at the earliest opportunity to discuss how we can work together to ensure the Dragonfly Hotel is also stood down and to prevent similar situations in the future?

He states: “During my time as MP for Peterborough, I successfully got the Great Northern Hotel stood down as accommodation for migrants.

"I had hoped the use of such unsuitable locations in our city was a thing of the past.

" The Dragonfly Hotel is situated in a residential area with limited access to services and amenities.

"Six months on, the situation remains unchanged, and there is currently no indication of when this arrangement will come to an end.

“While this is not the fault of the individuals housed there, Peterborough cannot continue to be disproportionately burdened this way.”

In a letter of reply, Mr Pakes and Mr Carling state: “The last government’s failure to process asylum claims – indeed, the active decisions it took to stop processing claims – created a massive backlog and forced the use of inappropriate hotels: a problem this government is now working to fix.

"It took nearly 18 months for the previous government to stand down the Great Northern after having selected it for use originally.

“In contrast, we are six months into the use of the Dragonfly Hotel and want to see action taken.

"We hope you will now work genuinely with us to help put things right, ensuring a fairer, more effective system that works for Peterborough and the country.

“We will continue to fight for a fair deal for Peterborough, ensuring that our city isn’t disproportionately affected and that national commitments to end the use of asylum hotels are met.”

They add: “We remain clear that the Dragonfly Hotel is not an appropriate location to house asylum seekers.

"The site’s proximity to homes, the rowing lake, and key recreational spaces makes it unsuitable for residents and those placed there under emergency accommodation plans.

“From the outset, we’ve been working with Peterborough City Council, the police and other services to manage the immediate situation and to lobby the Home Office to stand the hotel down.

“We are glad you agree with us on the issues with the site.

“Residents expect those elected to represent them to follow through on their commitment to work together, especially on issues as serious and sensitive as this.”