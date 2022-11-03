Vital engineering will take place at Peterborough while train strikes take place this weekend and into next week.

Train companies are warning rail passengers to only travel if necessary on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November, as planned national strike action will significantly reduce train services.

On Saturday 5 November, no trains will run between Peterborough and Doncaster, and an extremely limited service is planned to run between Doncaster and Edinburgh and Doncaster and Leeds. There will also be no services between Peterborough and London King’s Cross on LNER services.

Important engineering work to renew and refresh track, repair drainage through a major tunnel, and upgrade vital equipment between Peterborough and Doncaster will still go ahead on 5 and 6 November to offer passengers a more reliable, on-time railway when services return to normal. This work will also continue on 19, 20, 26 and 27 November, so passengers should continue to plan ahead using National Rail Enquiries.

Paul Rutter, East Coast Route Director for Network Rail, said: “It’s really disappointing that, once again, we’re only able to offer passengers a very limited train service during the three days of national strike action.

“I’m sorry for the impact this will have on people’s plans and would encourage anybody who really needs to travel by train to plan ahead, know their last train home, and to expect some significant disruption.

“I am pleased that we’re able to push ahead with our important upgrades to eventually deliver more reliable, on-time journeys along a crucial section of the East Coast Main Line between Peterborough and Doncaster. Passengers should check before travelling over three weekends in November while we complete this work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Railway Station

“With the rail strikes affecting the whole country - including alternative routes north of London such as the Midland Main Line and the West Coast Main Line - trains that do run will be much busier than usual and planning ahead is essential."