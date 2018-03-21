VIDEO: Cyclist 'pops a wheelie' riding the WRONG WAY down Peterborough dual carriageway into oncoming traffic

This is the moment a Peterborough driving instructor captured a cyclist 'popping a wheelie' into head-on traffic on a Peterborough City Centre dual carriageway.

The video was taken at about 5pm yesterday, Tuesday March 20, on Bourges Boulevard, near Toys R Us, where a 40mph speed limit is in force.

The incident captured on dashcam

The cyclist can clearly be seen riding the wrong way down the dual carriageway and performing a wheelie into oncoming traffic at around the 30 second mark of the video.

The dash cam was fitted to the car of Richard Anker, of RJA's Driving School, as part of the Dash Cam Scheme which is trying to get dash cams put in the cars of driving instructors' vehicles to keep road users safe.

Steve Edwards, one of the leaders of the scheme, said: “The reaction from both driving instructors and the public (to the scheme) has been good.

"Driving standards in Peterborough are terrible, but we are already noticing differences .”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Dash cam footage can be a useful piece of evidence when investigating serious collisions. However, the footage is only one element of an investigation and does not always meet the evidential criteria for prosecution.

“When considering the process of reviewing large volumes of dash cam footage we have to consider the resource that is available to us, as well as the likelihood of prosecution.

“Our priorities are focused on protecting the vulnerable, which include areas such as domestic abuse, sexual assaults and child abuse.

“We have to use resources to address issues such as these most effectively.”



