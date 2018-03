A car was dramatically left suspended in the air following a collision in Peterborough.

The vehicle was balanced on some small barriers with two wheels on the ground and two in the air. The front number plate was also ripped off.

The remarkable image was captured by the BCH Road Policing unit which said it had taken the suspected driver into custody for an alcohol breath test.

More as we have it.

The car hanging in the air. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH

The car hanging in the air. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH