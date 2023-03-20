News you can trust since 1948
Van driver taken to hospital after collision on A47 near Peterborough

Emergency services at scene of collision

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:53 GMT

The westbound carriageway of the A47 has been closed during rush hour on Monday, March 20 after a collision.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, police, ambulance and fire, are all at the scene, which has blocked the road travelling to Peterborough from Thorney.

The collision involved a van that had crashed into a ditch. There are currently no details on what injuries were suffered in the incident, but the driver of the van has been taken to hospital.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 7.30am today (20 March) with reports of a van in a ditch off the A47 Thorney Bypass.

“Emergency services are at the scene. The driver of the van has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital, details of injuries are unclear at this time.

“The A47 westbound towards Peterborough is currently closed while recovery takes place.”

