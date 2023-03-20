The westbound carriageway of the A47 has been closed during rush hour on Monday, March 20 after a collision.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, police, ambulance and fire, are all at the scene, which has blocked the road travelling to Peterborough from Thorney.

The collision involved a van that had crashed into a ditch. There are currently no details on what injuries were suffered in the incident, but the driver of the van has been taken to hospital.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 7.30am today (20 March) with reports of a van in a ditch off the A47 Thorney Bypass.

“Emergency services are at the scene. The driver of the van has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital, details of injuries are unclear at this time.