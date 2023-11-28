No serious injuries were reported at the scene in Guyhirn.

A section of the A47 was forced to close on Monday night (November 27) after a bus carrying school children and a van collided.

The crash took place on the A47 Thorney Toll/ Guyhirn at the junction with Black Drove at just after 5pm.

The van then burst into flames but no serious injuries were reported at the scene.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police’s Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust attended the scene.

Fire crews from Wisbech and March attended and extinguished the fire before a recovery operation took place to remove the vehicles that were blocking the road.

Once the vehicles were recovered, Highways England attended to assess the damage to the road, which needed to be repaired.

An investigation has been started into the collision.