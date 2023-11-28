Van bursts into flames after crash with bus carrying school children on A47 at Guyhirn
and live on Freeview channel 276
A section of the A47 was forced to close on Monday night (November 27) after a bus carrying school children and a van collided.
The crash took place on the A47 Thorney Toll/ Guyhirn at the junction with Black Drove at just after 5pm.
The van then burst into flames but no serious injuries were reported at the scene.
Officers from Cambridgeshire Police’s Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust attended the scene.
Fire crews from Wisbech and March attended and extinguished the fire before a recovery operation took place to remove the vehicles that were blocking the road.
Once the vehicles were recovered, Highways England attended to assess the damage to the road, which needed to be repaired.
An investigation has been started into the collision.
Police have asked for anyone with dashcam footage to call 101 quoting incident 310 of November 27.