'Urgent' call for repair work on 'absolutely lethal' Stanground by-pass in Peterborough

A call has been made for urgent repairs to be made on a busy city road blighted by potholes and damaged crash barriers – before a fatal collision occurs.

The call has been made by Stanground South ward councillor Chris Harper, who said drivers dodging potholes and other problems on the A605 near Cardea and the Ikea roundabout were at risk of a serious crash.

Cllr Harper said improvements were needed on the entire length of the A605 Cardea Bypass from the Cardea Roundabout along to the Amazon Roundabout and through to and including the IKEA roundabout.

Cllr Harper said the road was 'absolutely lethal'

The stretch of dual carriageway is managed by Persimmon Homes, who said work would start this week, and more resurfacing would start shortly.

‘Disgraceful and downright dangerous’

Cllr Harper described the road as having a ‘disgraceful and downright dangerous road surface’ and said: “The road surface is full of very deep and dangerous potholes, the white lane markings are best part non-existent, the culverts and drains are full of silt and rubbish which leads to the road flooding during heavy rain, the centre crash barriers have been badly damaged, many of the support legs are missing and I doubt could contain another collision which would then result in vehicles crossing into the opposite oncoming carriageway.

“The road surface is regularly causing blowouts and sidewall tyre damage, and I know of at least four claims being submitted in the last week, the thought of even attempting to navigate this absolutely lethal road on a motorcycle fills me with dread.

“It is just a matter of time before we see a serious if not fatal accident on this road either because drivers are having to swerve around deep potholes, or they lose control when they hit one and suffer a blowout and it’s time for action and for this issue to receive serious attention.”

‘Work to begin shortly’

A spokesperson for developer Persimmon Homes said work would being soon. They said: “Last year, Persimmon transferred the single carriageway section of the A605 to Peterborough City Council and is working to transfer the dual carriageway section of the A605, from Ikea to the Cardea roundabout, to the council as soon as possible.

“We do regularly repair potholes on the dual carriageway and have instructed some immediate repairs to be carried out within the next 48 hours. In the next two months, there will also be a full resurfacing of the Amazon roundabout which represents a further improvement for motorists.”

Council ‘aware’ road surface is deteriorating

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said they were in ‘regular contact’ with Persimmon Homes about the issue. They said: “We are aware that the road surface is deteriorating at Stanground bypass. Not all of the bypass is adopted by Peterborough City Council and some therefore remains in private ownership.

