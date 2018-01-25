UPDATE: Three men in arrested after high speed chase down A1 in Cambridgeshire ends in serious crash

Three men, who were hospitalised following a police chase down the A1 in Cambridgeshire which resulted in a serious crash, are in police custody this afternoon after medical treatment.

Two men from Lewisham, aged 20 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. A 33-year-old man from Lambeth has been arrested on suspicion of theft of vehicle.

Officers responded to the sighting of a stolen BMW X6 which is thought to have been involved in a series of violent burglaries.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers at about 4.30am today, Thursday January 25, and, following a high speed pursuit down the A1 from Lincolnshire, the BMW crashed at the Buckden roundabout on the A1 southbound near the Shell garage.

The three men were injured as a result of the collision and were taken to hospital, but have been arrested this afternoon following medical attention.

One lane of the southbound carriageway was closed at Buckden for much of the day while Highways England repaired the crash barrier, but the road is now clear and the delays have subsided.

A police spokesman said the offences took place in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire and the BMW was stolen from London.