UPDATE: One person seriously injured in A47 crash near Peterborough

The road remains closed while emergency services work at the scene

Emergency services were called at 8.40am to the incident, which involved a car, a van and a lorry.

A police spokesman said: “Officers, paramedics, fire crews and the air ambulance have all attended the collision, which involved a car, a van and a HGV.

“A man who was driving the car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road has been closed while the incident is ongoing.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service added: “We were called at 8.40am with reports of a collision on the A47, Thorney.

“We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and Magpas Air Ambulance.