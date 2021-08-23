UPDATE: One person seriously injured in A47 crash near Peterborough
One person has been seriously injured in a crash on the A47 at Thorney this morning.
Emergency services were called at 8.40am to the incident, which involved a car, a van and a lorry.
A police spokesman said: “Officers, paramedics, fire crews and the air ambulance have all attended the collision, which involved a car, a van and a HGV.
“A man who was driving the car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The road has been closed while the incident is ongoing.”
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service added: “We were called at 8.40am with reports of a collision on the A47, Thorney.
“We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and Magpas Air Ambulance.
“One person was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance for further care.”