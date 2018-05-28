UPDATE: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Peterborough is ‘stable’

A Motorcyclist in his 20s who was hurt in a collision with a car in Peterborough is in a stable condition after suffering ‘life-changing’ injuries.

A spokesperson for the Magpas air ambulance said Doctor Adriana Cordier and Paramedic Steve Chambers arrived in Peterborough in the Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response BMW just after 3am on Sunday (May 27) morning.

The Magpas rapid response BMW

The collision happened on the A605 Oundle Road which was closed between Shrewsbury Avenue and Sugar Way, during the incident.

The spokesman said: “The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed a man (in his 20s) who had sustained multiple injuries. They sedated the patient at the scene, providing him with A&E level care, before accompanying him to Addenbrooke’s Hospital via land ambulance. The patient was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.”

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew and Cambridgeshire Police were also in attendance.

Police said the driver of a black BMW car was assisting them with their inquiries. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has further information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting Operation Shearwater.