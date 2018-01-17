UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital in serious condition after Peterborough city centre collision

A pensioner arrested after a pedestrian was seriously hurt in a Peterborough city centre crash has been ‘de-arrested’

The crash happened at about noon today (Wednesday) in Park Road, Peterborough.

RTC on Park Road. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

A police spokesman said a car left the road and collided with a pedestrian.

Following the incident the driver - a man in his 80s - was arrested by police.

However, a spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said he had now been ‘de-arrested,’ and the incident was being treated as a road collision.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by the Magpas Air Ambulance, where he is described as having serious but not life threatening injuries.

The crash saw a silver Ford crash into a parking meter on the road as well as the pedestrian.

A police cordon was put in place while investigations took place. The road was closed to both vehicles and pedestrians, and the closure is set to be in place until about 4pm.