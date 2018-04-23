UPDATE: Delays on A1M after four HGVs collide

There were queues on the A1M this morning (Monday, April 23) following a collision between four HGVs.

Delays were northbound between Junction 15 Sawtry and Junction 16 Yaxley due to debris on the road.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.15am today with reports a collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1M near Norman Cross.

“The incident involved four HGVs and resulted in a large amount of debris in the road. A rolling roadblock was set up from Alconbury and three lanes were closed while the carriageway was cleared.

“Traffic is running smoothly again and no injuries were reported.”