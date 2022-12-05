The trial of the Ting bus service has been extended.

The service that serves many Cambridgeshire villages, including Sawtry, has been given the go-ahead to continue by the Combined Authority’s Transport and Infrastructure committee.

The service- which connects the village to Peterborough via the 904 service from Huntingdon- has been fully funded for the next 12 months using Bus Service Trials money separately approved in 2020/21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A child’s ticket costs £1 for a single and £2 for a child return, and adults pay £2 for a single and £4 for a return ticket.

The Ting service provides buses whenever required to 46 villages across west Huntingdonshire, which is many more than could be provided with fixed route services for the same cost. As the service becomes more established there are a number of savings that can be made such as route rationalisation and the release of section 106 money.

The Ting service will be extended to operate between the hours of 6am – 8pm Monday – Saturday, an increase of 14 hours a week and enabling easier commuting, with Vectare’s customer service team available by telephone and social media throughout the operational hours of the service.

Vectare has now taken over the running of the service from Stagecoach and has said that it will be bringing their team of friendly drivers to operate the service. Vectare has also made a Passenger Promise, which ensures that no passenger will be left stranded. If their bus doesn’t turn up or is full, and the next bus is more than 30 minutes away, Vectare will pay for a taxi, whether to your destination or back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad