A two vehicle crash has shut the main road at Pondersbridge this morning, close to the bridge over Bevill's Leam.

Two cars were involved in the crash which took place at 7.45am on Wednesday May 9.

Police, fire and ambulance are in attendance on the B1040 Herne Road which is shut both ways between B1095 Ramsey Road and Oilmills Road.

There are no details of injuries to those involved available at this time but there are delays back along the B1095 towards Cardea.