Travel boost for Peterborough residents with new bus service to employment area and direct train service to Sunderland via Yorkshire

The new bus service will connect Queensgate in the city centre to the Alwalton Hill Business Park.
By Ben Jones
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:51 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 16:01 GMT
Residents in Peterborough are set to benefit from an increased public travel service following the announcement of new bus and train services.

A new bus service has begun to serve the Ortons as well as the Alwalton Hill business park, close to Orton Southgate.

The 25/25A/25X service is operated by Vectare, making calls at Queensgate, Bakers Lane in Woodston, Orton Mere, Church Drive in Orton Waterville and Alwalton Hill.

Alwalton Hill will benefit from a new bus service.Alwalton Hill will benefit from a new bus service.
Buses run roughly every hour to 40 minutes throughout the day starting at 5:20am and ending at 9:25pm and operate seven days a week, including bank holidays.

The full timetable of the new service can be found on the Vectare website.

Two extra rail services have also been introduced by Grand Central connecting to Peterborough to the north of the country.

The first of the new services, which runs four times a day from just before 11am until just before 8pm, calls at London King’s Cross, Peterborough, Doncaster, Pontefract Monkhill, Wakefield Kirkgate, Mirfield, Brighouse, Halifax, Low Moor and Bradford Interchange.

The service also runs with slightly amended times at weekends but is still seven days a week.

A direct service linking Sunderland and Peterborough has also been created, calling at London King’s Cross, York, Thirsk, Northallerton, Eaglescliffe, Hartlepool and Sunderland.

The morning service will run once a day Monday to Friday as well as Saturday.

All of the timetables can be found at www.grandcentralrail.com/travelling-with-gc/timetables.

