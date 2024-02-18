Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Peterborough are set to benefit from an increased public travel service following the announcement of new bus and train services.

A new bus service has begun to serve the Ortons as well as the Alwalton Hill business park, close to Orton Southgate.

The 25/25A/25X service is operated by Vectare, making calls at Queensgate, Bakers Lane in Woodston, Orton Mere, Church Drive in Orton Waterville and Alwalton Hill.

Alwalton Hill will benefit from a new bus service.

Buses run roughly every hour to 40 minutes throughout the day starting at 5:20am and ending at 9:25pm and operate seven days a week, including bank holidays.

The full timetable of the new service can be found on the Vectare website.

Two extra rail services have also been introduced by Grand Central connecting to Peterborough to the north of the country.

The first of the new services, which runs four times a day from just before 11am until just before 8pm, calls at London King’s Cross, Peterborough, Doncaster, Pontefract Monkhill, Wakefield Kirkgate, Mirfield, Brighouse, Halifax, Low Moor and Bradford Interchange.

The service also runs with slightly amended times at weekends but is still seven days a week.

A direct service linking Sunderland and Peterborough has also been created, calling at London King’s Cross, York, Thirsk, Northallerton, Eaglescliffe, Hartlepool and Sunderland.

The morning service will run once a day Monday to Friday as well as Saturday.