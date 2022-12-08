Train passengers warned of disruption on railways between Peterborough and Nottingham
Train passengers are being warned of disruption on the railways between Peterborough and Nottingham that could last until this evening.
A points failure near Grantham is causing problems, with the current estimate that it will be fixed by 8pm.
National Rail Enquiries said: “A points failure at Grantham means some lines are blocked. As a result, trains running between Nottingham and Peterborough may be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes or revised.”
For more information, visit www.nationalrail.co.uk