Train passengers warned of disruption on railways between Peterborough and Nottingham

Services face cancellations or delays until 8pm

By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 11:32am

Train passengers are being warned of disruption on the railways between Peterborough and Nottingham that could last until this evening.

A points failure near Grantham is causing problems, with the current estimate that it will be fixed by 8pm.

National Rail Enquiries said: “A points failure at Grantham means some lines are blocked. As a result, trains running between Nottingham and Peterborough may be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes or revised.”

For more information, visit www.nationalrail.co.uk

