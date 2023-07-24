Train disruption warning for August Bank Holiday with works set to impact Peterborough services

Passengers are being warned about major disruption on the railways over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Great Northern and Thameslink passengers intending to travel to and from London on the East Coast Main Line over the August Bank Holiday weekend (26-28 August 2023) are being asked to plan ahead and check how their journey may be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further upgrade work is taking place to deliver the East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP), which will create a more reliable railway with lower emissions through the introduction of digital technology. Traditional lineside signals will be replaced by continuous signalling information to a screen in the driver’s cab.

Disruption is planned for the August Bank Holiday weekend. Photo: Network Rail

On Sunday 27 August, buses will replace trains between Potters Bar and Peterborough, and Hertford North and Royston. Additionally, on Saturday 26 August from 8pm until end of service, and on Monday 28 August until 8am, buses will replace trains between Peterborough and Biggleswade.

New equipment and technology is being installed between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin in Hertfordshire, preparing the way for that section to begin using digital signalling from 2025. Upgrade work is also taking place in the Peterborough area, enabling a move of local signalling control to a modern operating centre in York.

Ed Akers, Network Rail’s Principal Programme Sponsor, ECDP said: “The August Bank Holiday weekend work will enable further progress towards Britain’s first digital signalling on an intercity mainline. We’ve carefully planned the work to avoid the busiest travelling times, and to progress two different elements of digital change at the same time. Both sets of work will contribute to enabling more reliable journeys in the years ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Saunders, Thameslink and Great Northern Customer Services Director, said: “Whilst the work has been planned to minimise disruption, regrettably, there will be some disruption to our customers’ journeys – particularly on Sunday 27 August - so please check ahead of travelling.”

Impacts on services:

Saturday 26 August from 8pm to end of service: no trains between Peterborough and Biggleswade

Rail replacement buses will run between Biggleswade and Peterborough

Trains will run between:

- London King's Cross and Biggleswade

- London King's Cross and Cambridge/Ely/Kings Lynn

- Moorgate and Stevenage via Hertford North

There is no step free access at Biggleswade. If you are travelling between Biggleswade and Peterborough and require assistance, please speak to a member of staff. Accessible transport will be provided at Hitchin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 27 August: no trains will run between Potters Bar/ Hertford North and Peterborough/ Royston

Rail replacement buses will run between:

Hitchin and Royston

Bedford and Peterborough via St Neots

Hitchin and Peterborough

Luton Airport Parkway and Hitchin

St Albans and Hitchin via Welwyn Garden City

Potters Bar and Hitchin

Hertford North and Stevenage via Watton at Stone

Trains will run between:

Royston and Cambridge / Ely / Kings Lynn

King's Cross / Moorgate and Potters Bar / Hertford North

Brighton and Finsbury Park via St Pancras

Monday 28 August from start of service to 8am: no trains between Peterborough and Biggleswade

Rail replacement buses will run between Biggleswade and Peterborough

Trains will run between:

- London King's Cross and Biggleswade

- London King's Cross and Cambridge/Ely/King's Lynn