Train derails near Peterborough after hitting tractor

The train remains at the scene of the collision

The incident happened at 9.10am at the Kisbeys Level Crossing, off Middle Road at March.

There have been no serious injuries reported, but the Peterborough to Ely line is shut, although the train driver was hurt in the incident..

Network Rail’s head of safety for Anglia, Richard Tew, said: “At approximately 9:10am this morning a freight train struck a tractor at Kiseby user worked level crossing between March and Whittlesea on the Peterborough to Ely line. We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances.

The tractor involved in the incident

“Three wagons have derailed as a result of the collision and these will need to be recovered. This will affect passenger services between Ely and Peterborough for the rest of the day. Passengers are advised to check with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries for the latest information.”

A British Transport Police spokesman said; “This morning we have responded to reports of a freight train striking a tractor near #March.

“Two people were checked over by paramedics at the scene. Thankfully no one has sustained any serious injuries.

“All lines are blocked between March and Whittlesea.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.17am with reports of a collision involving a train in Middle Road, March.

“We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and Magpas Air Ambulance.

“No-one required transport to hospital.”

Disruption on the line is now forecast to last until at least tomorrow afternoon.