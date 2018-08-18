Traffic lights on busy Peterborough roads stop working

Some traffic lights in Peterborough are not working this morning.

The lights near the job centre in Broadway were not working this morning and there are reports of the lights on Bourges Boulevard not working either.

Belinda Speechley tweeted: "traffic lights out near job centre both ways bit of free for all x"

Hussein Vanparekh tweeted: "Urm @PeterboroughCC @peterboroughtel , none of the traffic lights at the roundabout connecting Lincoln road and Bourges Boulevard/A47 seem to be working (!)... major accident waiting to happen!"

Nicola also tweeted: "Traffic lights on Bourges Boulevard roundabout are all out, who do I report to? Very scary this morning with cars cutting across each other!"