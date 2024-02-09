Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Peterborough have once again reported traffic chaos at Serpentine Green on Friday afternoon (February 9).

The gridlock trying to leave the shopping centre’s car park has become a commonplace in recent months due to a new roadwork scheme that has begun just outside of the centre.

The works mean that a one lane closure is in place on the northbound stretch of the road between 9.30am and 3.30am. This is scheduled to last until March.

Large queues at Serpentine Green.

One person stuck in the traffic told the Peterborough that it had taken them well over an hour to get out of the car park. While another said: “I’ve been in the car for 40 minutes and have hardly moved. I’m expecting to be here for at least another 40 minutes, if not more."

When quizzed about the issue last month, the council said: “We are aware of the issues at Serpentine Green and are in discussions with our partners with a view to resolving this."