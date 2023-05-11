Town Bridge will be closed on Friday night.

Town Bridge in the centre of Peterborough is to close to briefly following Posh’s play-off semi-final first leg on Friday night.

Posh will kick-off against Sheffield Wednesday at 8pm, with the match expected to finish at around 9:50pm.

The club has confirmed that the bridge will be closed for approximately 15-30 minutes starting shortly before the end of the game to allow all fans to exit the ground safely.

London Road and Town Bridge will be closed from the Peacock Pub up until the junction with Premier Inn, including adjacent roads.