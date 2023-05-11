News you can trust since 1948
Town Bridge to close following Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday play-off fixture

Peterborough United kick-off their League One play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday at 8pm on Friday (May 12).

By Ben Jones
Published 10th May 2023, 23:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 23:54 BST
Town Bridge will be closed on Friday night.Town Bridge will be closed on Friday night.
Town Bridge will be closed on Friday night.

Town Bridge in the centre of Peterborough is to close to briefly following Posh’s play-off semi-final first leg on Friday night.

Posh will kick-off against Sheffield Wednesday at 8pm, with the match expected to finish at around 9:50pm.

The club has confirmed that the bridge will be closed for approximately 15-30 minutes starting shortly before the end of the game to allow all fans to exit the ground safely.

London Road and Town Bridge will be closed from the Peacock Pub up until the junction with Premier Inn, including adjacent roads.

The game is expected to be a full sell-out, meaning a crowd of close to 13,000.

