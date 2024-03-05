Town Bridge to close following Peterborough United vs Northampton fixture
Peterborough United host Northampton Town in the Nene Derby on Tuesday night (March 5).
Town Bridge is to be closed for a brief period on Tuesday night.
The bridge is to close shortly after the end of the match between Peterborough United and Northampton Town.
The match kicks-off at 7:45pm and is expected to finish just after 9:30pm.
The closure will be in effect for approximately 30 minutes.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area is possible.
The bridge has been closed due to the size of the expected crowd.